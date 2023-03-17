UW-Green Bay women's basketball destroys Niagara to advance to round 2 of the NIT

GREEN BAY — The UW-Green Bay women's basketball team came up one game short of making an NCAA appearance and on Thursday night, they opened up the first round of the NIT playing Niagara at the Kress Center.

This one was over before fans could even blink, UW-Green Bay jumped out to a 49-18 first half lead to cruise to a 84-52 victory.

Phoenix redshirt sophomore Cassie Schiltz had a game-high and career-high 22 points. Senior Sydney Levy chipped in 18 from the floor.

The Phoenix now will host Bowling Green Monday night at 7 p.m. in the second round of the tournament at the Kress Center.

