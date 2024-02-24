UW-Green Bay women's basketball blows past Detroit Mercy for sixth win in a row

GREEN BAY — The (23-5,16-2) UW-Green Bay women's basketball team continues to remain red hot since they lost to Cleveland State on February 3. The Phoenix haven't lost since. With their blowout 87-44 win over (15-14,8-10) Detroit Mercy on Saturday, the team has now won six straight games.

Natalie Andersen had a career-high 18 points for the Phoenix. The team shot an impressive 62% from beyond the arc, but what was most impressive is that the team forced 23 turnovers which led to 34 points.

The Phoenix had 49 bench points, as they had 10 players who scored 5 points or more.

The Phoenix remain tied at the top of the Horizon League with (25-4,16-2) Cleveland State.

Next up: The Phoenix head to Purdue Fort Wayne to take on the Mastodons Wednesday night at 6 p.m. for their last regular season road game before returning home on March 2 for their regular season finale against UW-Milwaukee.