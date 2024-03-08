UW-Green Bay women's basketball barely breaks a sweat in victory over Youngstown State

The second seed in the Horizon League tournament (25-6, 17-3) UWGB Phoenix jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in their blowout 94-57 victory over seven seed Youngstown State.

It was 5-3 early in the first quarter, but the Phoenix went on a 17-0 run and went on to lead comfortably 53-21 at halftime. They led by 30 or more the entire fourth quarter.

Redshirt junior Cassie Schiltz had team-high 16 points for UWGB. The Phoenix received a lot of scoring from their bench, who added 41 points, led by Freshman Marin Westin who had 13 points (season high).

The Phoenix are now headed to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum to take on three seed Purdue Fort Wayne in the semifinal round of the Horizon League tournament on Monday at 2:30 p.m.. UWGB swept the Mastodons in the regular season.