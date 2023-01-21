UW-Green Bay women have their winning-streak snapped by Youngstown State

GREEN BAY — The UW-Green Bay Phoenix women hosted Youngstown State on Friday night at the Kress Center and saw their 11-game winning streak snapped by the Penguins in a 63-60 loss.

The Phoenix were down 2 with under five seconds to go, but coming out of a timeout and off the inbounds pass Bailey Butler stepped out of bounds on the baseline and the Penguins held on from there.

Cassie Schiltz and Jasmine Kondrakiewicz had a team-high 15 points for the Phoenix. The Penguins had four players in double-figures and were led by Lilly Ritz who scored 14.

With the loss, the Phoenix and Penguins are tied for second in the Horizon League (7-2) behind Cleveland State (8-1)

Next up: (14-4) UWGB looks to get back to their winning ways against (8-9) Robert Morris at the Kress Center on Sunday at 1 p.m.

