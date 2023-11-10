UW-Green Bay takes down St. Francis in home opener to give Sundance Wicks his first win

GREEN BAY — The UW-Green Bay men's basketball team took down St. Francis, who play at the NAIA level, 72-56 at the Kress Center on Thursday night in the first regular season home game in the Sundance Wicks era.

The new head coach and his program are now 1-1 on the season.

"It's special because of the guys in the locker room — It ain't special for me, because if you coach long enough you're going to win some games, your going to lose some games," said Wicks. "The first win probably is always the hardest because I think everybody in that locker room, they care about each other so much. They wanted to win for me, they wanted to win for each other, they wanted to win for the community. They wanted to win for everybody. To get the first win is special because of the people, that's what makes it all special."

For the Phoenix, junior Noah Reynolds, a transfer from Wyoming, had a team-high 23 points. While another junior, Elijah Jones, went 10-10 from the floor for 22 points.

Next up: The Phoenix are on the road next Tuesday at Valparaiso.