Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
15  WX Alerts
Sports

Actions

UW-Green Bay squanders big lead, then rallies to beat UW-Milwaukee in I-43 thriller

UWGB built an early 21-point lead, only to have the Panthers claw their way back into the game and at one point had a four-point lead themselves. In the end, the Phoenix came away victorious, 79–76.
UW-Green Bay squanders big lead, then rallies to beat UW-Milwaukee in I-43 thriller
UW-Green Bay squanders big lead, then rallies to beat UW-Milwaukee in I-43 thriller
Posted

GREEN BAY — The Battle of I-43 on Monday was more than worth the price of admission.

(8–8, 3–2) UW-Green Bay hosting (7–9, 3–2) UW-Milwaukee in a game that saw the Phoenix build a 21-point lead in the first half, only to have the Panthers scratch and claw their way back into the game and at one point build a four-point lead themselves. In the end, the Phoenix came away victorious, 79–76.

The Phoenix now have doubled their total wins from last year. They also have more Horizon League wins than they did all of last season—and it only took five conference games to do so.

UWGB finished the game shooting 62% from the field. Justin Allen led the Phoenix with a game-high 21 points, and CJ O’Hara (19) and LeBron Thomas (12) also finished in double figures.

Next up: (4–13, 0–6) IU-Indy comes to the Kress Center on Friday night.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
john miller .jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller
Kelly Hallinan.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter Kelly Hallinan