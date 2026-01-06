UW-Green Bay squanders big lead, then rallies to beat UW-Milwaukee in I-43 thriller

GREEN BAY — The Battle of I-43 on Monday was more than worth the price of admission.

(8–8, 3–2) UW-Green Bay hosting (7–9, 3–2) UW-Milwaukee in a game that saw the Phoenix build a 21-point lead in the first half, only to have the Panthers scratch and claw their way back into the game and at one point build a four-point lead themselves. In the end, the Phoenix came away victorious, 79–76.

The Phoenix now have doubled their total wins from last year. They also have more Horizon League wins than they did all of last season—and it only took five conference games to do so.

UWGB finished the game shooting 62% from the field. Justin Allen led the Phoenix with a game-high 21 points, and CJ O’Hara (19) and LeBron Thomas (12) also finished in double figures.

Next up: (4–13, 0–6) IU-Indy comes to the Kress Center on Friday night.

