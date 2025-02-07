UW-Green Bay Phoenix melt ice underneath Penguins to win 13 in a row

GREEN BAY — The (20-5,13-1) UW-Green Bay women's basketball team has now won 13 games in a row after taking down Youngstown State, 58-47, in a Horizon league matchup at the Kress Center on Thursday night.

An impressive feat for the Phoenix in their first year under Kayla Karius.

The last time they won 13 consecutive games was in 2023 under legendary head coach Kevin Borseth.

Senior forward Jasmine Kondrakiewicz had a team-high 13 points and 6 rebounds. Fellow senior Natalie McNeal matched her teammate with 13 points and added 5 rebounds. Maddy Schreiber who just recently came back from injury had 12 points.

Next up: The second-place in the Horizon League Phoenix host conference foe Robert Morris on Saturday at 1 p.m.

UW-Green Bay locked up a top-4 seed in the conference tournament thanks to a Detroit Mercy loss on Thursday.