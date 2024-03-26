Watch Now
UW-Green Bay Phoenix men's basketball star Noah Reynolds enters the transfer portal

The UW-Green Bay junior won the Horizon League Newcomer of the Year award last year as he averaged 20 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He did leave the door open for a return.
Posted at 12:50 PM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 13:51:13-04

GREEN BAY — On Monday, the key cog in UW-Green bay’s turnaround this season – the Horizon league newcomer of the year, junior guard Noah Reynolds announced that he is entering the transfer portal and that he’s also going to go through the NBA draft process.

A transfer from Wyoming Reynolds was the prized recruit last offseason for Sundance Wicks in his first year coaching UWGB. The star guard helped the Phoenix go from 3-29 in 2022 to 18-14 this past season.

Reynolds did leave the door open for a return to the Phoenix and if he doesn’t come back to the program, his 20 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists per game will be sorely missed.

