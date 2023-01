GREEN BAY — The U-W Green Bay men's basketball team held tight in the first-half, but in the end suffered another blowout loss, 74-53, to Northern Kentucky.

The Phoenix have now lost 9 straight games.

Marques Warrick for Northern Kentucky had a game-high 21 points.

Randy Tucker had a team-high 14 points for UWGB.

Next up: The Phoenix hosts Youngstown State University who is at the top of the Horizon League.