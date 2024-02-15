UW-Green Bay men's basketball loses heartbreaker to Northern Kentucky

GREEN BAY — The (17-10,12-4) UW-Green Bay men's basketball team was on a five game winning streak coming into Wednesday night, they had their chance to make six against (14-12, 9-6) Northern Kentucky but came up just short in their last home game at the Resch Center.

When these two last faced off in January, the Norse beat the Phoenix handily, 74-52. On Wedneday, It was a back and forth game for most of the night. Norse guard LJ Wells put his team up 58-57 win 5 seconds left and Phoenix star Noah Reynolds came just short in his shot at a game-winner with time expiring.

Reynolds had a team-high 18 points after missing the last game with an illness. The Phoenix had a lot of trouble making baskets on the night, making just 35% (19/54) of their shots from the floor and only 21% (7/32) from distance.

The Phoenix have a long time to mull over the loss as their next game is next Friday at the Kress Center against (16-10, 7-8) Purdue-Fort Wayne.