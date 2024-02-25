UW-Green bay men's basketball falls to Youngstown State for third-straight loss

Without their biggest star, Noah Reynolds, for the second-straight game, UW-Green Bay men's basketball (17-12, 12-6) suffered their second loss in a row at the Kress and third defeat in a row. The Phoenix fell to Youngstown State (21-9,13-6) 71-59 in front of yet another impressive crowd at the Kress Center.

The Phoenix had a lead early in the first half, but Youngstown State then took control of the game near the end of the first half for a 37-30 lead. The Phoenix would cut the deficit to three early in the second half, but the Penguins had an answer for every UWGB run.

Ziggy Reid and Brett Thompson had a team- and game-high 16 points for the Penguins. Youngstown State had five players score in double figures overall. Gabe Dynes had a double-double (12 points and 14 rebounds).

For the Phoenix, Elijah Jones and Foster Wonders each had a team-high 12 points.

With the loss, the Penguins leapfrogged the Phoenix in the Horizon League standings for second place as UWGB is now tied for third with Wright State.

Next up: The Phoenix are at Cleveland State on Wednesday.