UW-Green Bay men's basketball cruises in tune-up game against MSOE

GREEN BAY — The UW-Green Bay men's basketball team won their final non-conference matchup of the season in a tune-up game against Milwaukee School of Engineering, a Division III school, by a score of 79-46.

The 79 points were a season high for UW-Green Bay.

Two freshman led the way for UWGB. David Douglas Jr. finished with a team-high and a career-high 15 points, while Marcus Hall had a career-high 12 points.

Next up: The Phoenix have a week of until they begin Horizon League play, as they'll host Wright State next Friday at noon.