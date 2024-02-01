Watch Now
Sports

Actions

UW-Green Bay men's basketball catches fire in 2nd half to cruise past IUPUI for third straight win

Phoenix freshman David Douglas Jr. had a team-high 20 points as the Phoenix hold on to the top spot in the Horizon League.
UW-Green Bay men's basketball catches fire in 2nd half to cruise past IUPUI for third straight win
Posted at 4:52 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 17:54:10-05

GREEN BAY — The (15-9, 10-3) UW-Green Bay Phoenix men's basketball team started of sluggish in the first half, but caught fire in the second half to pull past conference foe (6-18,2-11)IUPUI, to win 79-56.

Phoenix freshman David Douglas Jr. had a team-high 20 points as the Phoenix hold on to the top spot in the Horizon League. Junior Noah Reynolds wasn't far behind the freshman, finishing with 19 points.

Next up: The Phoenix head to Pennsylvania to play at (8-13,4-6)Robert Morris next Thursday, February 8.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brandon_Kinnard.jpg

Learn More About Sports Director Brandon Kinnard
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller