UW-Green Bay men's basketball catches fire in 2nd half to cruise past IUPUI for third straight win

GREEN BAY — The (15-9, 10-3) UW-Green Bay Phoenix men's basketball team started of sluggish in the first half, but caught fire in the second half to pull past conference foe (6-18,2-11)IUPUI, to win 79-56.

Phoenix freshman David Douglas Jr. had a team-high 20 points as the Phoenix hold on to the top spot in the Horizon League. Junior Noah Reynolds wasn't far behind the freshman, finishing with 19 points.

Next up: The Phoenix head to Pennsylvania to play at (8-13,4-6)Robert Morris next Thursday, February 8.