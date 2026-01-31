UW-Green Bay falls short against Cleveland State

GREEN BAY — The Phoenix (12-11, 7-5) are having a much improved season in their second year under head coach Doug Gottlieb, but a slow start doomed them in their first game this season at the Resch Center on Friday night against Cleveland State.

The Vikings (8-14, 4-7) shot 65 percent from the field in the second half to defeat UW-Green Bay, 89-82.

Phoenix senior point guard Preston Reudinger led all scorers with 23 points and added eight assists.

Foster Wonders scored nine points for Cleveland State, making three of his four 3-point attempts against his former team. Neenah graduate Chevalier Emery Jr. added 15 points for the Vikings. Emery Jr. had initially planned to play for the Phoenix before former head coach Sundance Wicks left for Wyoming; but departed the program shortly after.

