UW-Green Bay extends winning streak to six with dominant win over Purdue Fort Wayne

GREEN BAY — The (14–5, 9–0) UW-Green Bay women’s basketball team is hitting their stride and have a firm hold on the Horizon League conference.

After taking down conference foe (11–8, 5–4) Purdue Fort Wayne, 69–57, on Wednesday, the Phoenix have now not only won their sixth game in a row but also are perfect at 8–0 at home and are 9-0 in the Horizon League.

UWGB redshirt senior center Jenna Guyer finished with a game-high 17 points. Fellow senior Maddy Skorupski filled up the stat sheet with 8 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Freshman Kristina Ouiimette shot 50 percent (3–6) from beyond the arc, accounting for nine points.

Next up: The Phoenix heads to UW–Milwaukee to take on the (6–12, 2–5) Panthers this Saturday.

