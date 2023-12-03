Watch Now
Sports

Actions

UW-Green Bay dismantles UW-Milwaukee, surpasses last year's win total

The UW-Green Bay Phoenix move to 4-4 on the season and they already have more wins then the program had for the entire 2022-2023 season.
UW-Green Bay dismantles UW-Milwaukee, surpasses last year's win total
Posted at 9:58 PM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 22:58:34-05

GREEN BAY — It's only eight games into the Sundance Wicks era for the UW-Green Bay men's basketball team but they've already surpassed last year's win total of three.

The Phoenix took a 14-point lead over UW-Milwaukee into half-time and never looked back as they caught fire in the first half making 52% of their three-point attempts, making nine in total. They would win by a final score of 70-58.

"Just raise the standard, we talked about in the locker room — we're going to get a lot of back slaps for being .500. People are going to tell us congratulations, we're 4-4. I don't know if there's a lot of teams in the country getting back slaps for being .500, but in relative times you sit back and look at what has been — this is something to celebrate. Something to celebrate that we are on a different path different trajectory," said Phoenix head coach Sundance Wicks.

Noah Reynolds had a team-high 17 points and 8 assists. Preston Ruedinger (12), Rich Bhyre (10) and Foster Wonders (12) all reached double-figures as well.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brandon_Kinnard.jpg

Learn More About Sports Director Brandon Kinnard
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller