'Unfinished Business': UW Oshkosh softball one win away from Super Regionals

OSHKOSH — The UW Oshkosh softball team was so close to making it to out of the NCAA Tournament Regional round in 2023, losing a heart-breaker in the Regional Championship.

In 2024, this team has what they say is 'unfinished business'. After winning their first game in the double-elimination round against the College of Saint Benedict on Thursday, the Titans won a thriller on Friday afternoon over Illinois Wesleyan 1-0.

UW Oshkosh pitchers Sydney Nemetz and Brianna Bougie combined for a shutout.

The Titans offense didn't have a hit off off Illinois Wesleyan pitcher Gianna Certa until the fifth inning, but were finally able to put a run on the board when they needed it in the top of the 7th inning. Morgan Rau had an RBI double off the center field wall for what would turn out to be the game winning run.

The Titans don't know who they will be playing on Saturday, but whoever makes it out of Friday has to beat the Titans twice if they want to move on. UW Oshkosh only needs to win one game Saturday to move to the Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament.