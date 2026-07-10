DE PERE — Johnny Kinziger stands as one of, if not the best, basketball players to ever come through De Pere High School. After all, he won the Mr. Basketball award in Wisconsin and helped the Redbirds win a state title in 2023.

Now entering his senior season at Illinois State University, he is trying to cement his legacy for another Redbirds team.

“It's crazy to be back in the gym and just think back on all those memories that we had," Kinziger said of being back at De Pere high school. "We had such a fun group of guys.”

In an era where players constantly come and go via the transfer portal, Kinziger said establishing himself at one school means a lot to him. As a senior, he is fully embracing his role as a leader.

WATCH KINZIGER'S STORY HERE!

Unfinished business: Johnny Kinziger eyes March Madness with Illinois State

“I've been trying to instill a lot of things that we used to do out here in practice as far as like energy and you know trash talking, playing kind of to get the guys going and competing every day," Kinziger said. "I'm trying to bring that and it just brings me the same amount of joy.”

Besides serving as a leader, Kinziger said he is focusing on his mental game to better help his team after shooting a career-worst 33% from 3-point range last season. He averaged 11 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds per game last season.

“Personally, I want to be an all league player," Kinziger said. "Last year I didn't have my greatest year, but I know I can do better than that this year, so I'm looking to bounce back.”

He has scored over 1,000 points and sits just 25 minutes away from becoming the program's all-time leader in minutes played. However, Kinziger said accolades mean nothing to him; he wants to help Illinois State reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1998.

“It would be everything," Kinziger said. "Ever since I got to Illinois State we've had one goal and that's to make the tournament and we've slowly been building we've been building every year we've been getting better and better and we just need to put the cherry on top and and this year is our year to do that and put it away.”

Although Kinziger eyes a professional career when his college days are done, he has two years of eligibility remaining thanks to a new five-year eligibility rule.

“I can't be more excited," Kinziger said. "I'm so happy that this rule passed. I just get more time to do what I love, and playing college basketball is where I love to be.”

On Aug. 15, Johnny and his younger brother, Zach, will host a youth camp at De Pere High School.

