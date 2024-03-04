Watch Now
Tyler Kolek to miss final two regular season Marquette basketball games

Tyler Kolek
Marquette University Athletics
Marquette's Tyler Kolek scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half to help the Golden Eagles rally past St. John's.
Tyler Kolek
Posted at 10:56 AM, Mar 04, 2024
Marquette Golden Eagles Men's Basketball guard Tyler Kolek will sit out the last two regular season games.

Kolek injured his oblique muscle during the February 28th game against Providence, forcing him to sit out of the March 3rd game against Creighton. The Golden Eagles conclude their regular season by hosting UConn on Wednesday and then traveling to Xavier Saturday.

Kolek will be re-evaluated before the Big East Conference tournament running from March 13-16th. The Golden Eagles have earned a first-round bye, and don't play until March 14th.

Kolek is an All-American candidate who leads the nation in assists. He contributes, on average, 15 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 48.6% from the floor in an average of 32.4 minutes per night.

