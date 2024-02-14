Tyler Kolek helps No. 4 Marquette fend off late charge to beat Butler 78-72

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Kolek scored 27 points, including a key 3-pointer with 90 seconds left, and Oso Ighodaro had 17 points and 10 rebounds as No. 4 Marquette held on for a 78-72 victory over Butler on Tuesday night.

Kolek also had seven rebounds and five assists as the Golden Eagles (19-5, 10-3 Big East) salvaged a split in the season series with their eighth consecutive win.

Finley Bizjack scored a career-high 19 points while fueling a late charge to get Butler (16-9, 7-7) within 64-62 with four minutes to go. But the Bulldogs couldn't tie it or take the lead. Jahmyl Telford had 12 points, six assists and six rebounds.

Marquette never trailed after opening the second half on a 10-4 spurt to take a 44-36 lead. But it struggled to stay in control even after Kolek's three-point play with 7:40 remaining gave the Golden Eagles their largest lead at 60-49.

Bizjack answered with 10 points in a 13-4 run that got the Bulldogs within two, but Kolek's late 3 gave made it 72-66, thwarting Butler's comeback bid.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: The Golden Eagles have been near the top of the national rankings much of this season and are still in the conference title hunt. But the Bulldogs certainly have given coach Shaka Smart's squad trouble.

Butler: The Bulldogs were making a late-season surge under coach Thad Matta, having won five of their previous six. But they still need to solidify their NCAA Tournament resume.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Marquette hung on for a quality road win. But the bigger obstacle comes Saturday when the Golden Eagles visit No. 1 UConn, needing a win to stay within reach of the league-leading Huskies.

UP NEXT

Marquette: A showdown Saturday at top-ranked UConn.

Butler: Welcomes No. 17 Creighton to Hinkle Fieldhouse on Saturday.