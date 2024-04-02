Tuesday is Milwaukee Brewers home opener

Tuesday is the Brewers' home opener at American Family Field!

TMJ4 Symone and the Racing Sausages



Fans will see a team full of veterans and young players — including the youngest player in Major League Baseball, Jackson Chourio. Chourio got hits in the last three games the team played, and multiple hits in two of those games. He's currently batting a .417.

But, don't forget about "old" guy Christian Yelich who is also having a great start to the season. Expect to see starters like Freddy Peralta and Jakob Junis.

TMJ4 Loaded dogs available at American Family Field



While fans are watching the game, they can also enjoy some tasty new food. Reporter Symone Woolridge interviewed Loren Rue, the Executive Chef at American Family Field about the new menu items baseball lovers should try. Watch that full interview above.

TMJ4 Some of the snacks available during the 2024 season at American Family Field.



Fans are already getting out to cheer on the Brew Crew — despite the weather.

Was leaving the ballpark and caught these guys in the rain. It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, right?😜 They’ve been here since 7:30am with their portable grill, waiting for the parking lot to open to tailgate!



4 hours to go! They’re starting breakfast.⚾️ #HomeOpener #OpeningDay @Brewers pic.twitter.com/U5qMcksooA — Symone Woolridge (@SymoneTV) April 2, 2024

Those fans told Symone they'd been out since 7:30 a.m. with their portable grill waiting to get into the parking lot for tailgating.

Wisconsin sports fans really are die-hard!