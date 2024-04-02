Watch Now
Tuesday is Milwaukee Brewers home opener

Lance Allen shows us a sneak peak of the ball park ahead of the Brewers home opener.
Posted at 2:42 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 15:46:38-04

Tuesday is the Brewers' home opener at American Family Field!

Symone and the Racing Sausages
Fans will see a team full of veterans and young players — including the youngest player in Major League Baseball, Jackson Chourio. Chourio got hits in the last three games the team played, and multiple hits in two of those games. He's currently batting a .417.

But, don't forget about "old" guy Christian Yelich who is also having a great start to the season. Expect to see starters like Freddy Peralta and Jakob Junis.

While fans are watching the game, they can also enjoy some tasty new food. Reporter Symone Woolridge interviewed Loren Rue, the Executive Chef at American Family Field about the new menu items baseball lovers should try. Watch that full interview above.

Fans are already getting out to cheer on the Brew Crew — despite the weather.

Those fans told Symone they'd been out since 7:30 a.m. with their portable grill waiting to get into the parking lot for tailgating.

Wisconsin sports fans really are die-hard!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
