Today's Talker: Giannis scores career-high 55 points

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Trending again this morning, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. That's because he scored a career-high 55 points during last night's game against the Wizards.

This was a good night for the Greek freak after coming off an absence Sunday because of a sore left knee. This was Antetokounmpo's second performance with at least 50 points since game 6 of the 2021 NBA finals when his 50-point effort gave the Bucks their first title in half a century.

Antetokounmpo also had 10 rebounds and seven assists, giving him at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in his last three games. The only other players in NBA history to have three straight performances of 40 points, 10 rebounds and five assists are Elgin Baylor in 1961 and 1963, Wilt Chamberlain in 1963, and Russell Westbrook in 2016.

Giannis and the Bucks will have another shot at making Milwaukee proud tonight when they play the Toronto Raptors in Canada. Tip-off is slated for 6:30.