BUFFALO, N.Y. — Although Damar Hamlin couldn't be on the field with his team, he's celebrating with them from home.

The Bills safety shared a message on Twitter, following Buffalo's win against the Miami Dolphins during their AFC wild card matchup Sunday.

Even though it was a close game, the Bills came out with a 34 to 31 win.

The Bills are set to face the Cincinnati Bengals next week on Sunday.

It'll be the first time the two teams will meet since Hamlin's injury.