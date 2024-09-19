Timber Rattlers fall 9-4 to Lake County and lose Midwest League Championship

EASTLAKE, OH (NBC 26) — It was a spectacular season for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, they made it all the way to the Midwest League pennant but were unable to come home with a title.

After winning a thrilling game one 1-0 at Fox Cities Stadium, the Timber Rattlers would lose game two 6-2 and on Wednesday would fall 9-4 in the series finale in Ohio.

The T-Rats got on the board first on a error which allowed Luis Lara to score from second on a Cooper Pratt groundball to take a 1-0 lead. However, the Captains righted the ship in the bottom of the sixth to win a championship. Ralphy Velazques blasted a 3-run homer to cap off a 6 run inning. They would never look back from there.

Will Rudy was dealing for the Timber Rattlers, he gave zero earned runs in 5 innings. However, in the 6th Mason Molina came in and wouldn't get an out, but was charged with 3 earned runs and the loss.