Timber Rattlers enjoy snow day as they prep for season opener

Kelly Price
11:09 AM, Apr 4, 2018

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - Spring might not exactly be in the air but the Timber Rattlers are ramping up for their opening day Thursday. Among the 28 players here are four top Brewers prospects, eight members of Milwaukee’s last draft class and seven returners - who have been fielding one question in particular from the new guys as snow falls on their new home.

