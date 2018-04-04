Timber Rattlers enjoy snow day as they prep for season opener

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - Spring might not exactly be in the air but the Timber Rattlers are ramping up for their opening day Thursday. Among the 28 players here are four top Brewers prospects, eight members of Milwaukee’s last draft class and seven returners - who have been fielding one question in particular from the new guys as snow falls on their new home.

T-Rats Manager Matt Erickson said earlier "just a handful of kids on our roster have seen snow, so this is an interesting day." More on the players' reaction to the snow day tonight at 10 on @NBC26! https://t.co/Ks1w8lzFh6 — Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) April 4, 2018