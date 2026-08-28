On Sports Showdown, (2-0) Bay Port dominated (0-2) Kimberly 28-13, while its FRCC North foe, (2-0) West De Pere, took down (1-1) Appleton North 35-7.

Watch the highlights here!

Thursday Night Lights: Statement wins for Bay Port and West De Pere

Other scores from around Northeast Wisconsin:

Appleton West 44, Sheboygan South 8

Chilton 14, Oconto 7

De Pere 38, Fond du Lac 19

Denmark 47, Waupaca 21

Green Bay West 44, North Fond du lac 3

Little Chute 40, Fox Valley Lutheran 15

Saint Mary Catholic 31, Manawa 22

Crivitz 45, Peshtigo 7

Sturgeon Bay 24, Clintonville 6

Algoma 54, Wausaukee 8

