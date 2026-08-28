On Sports Showdown, (2-0) Bay Port dominated (0-2) Kimberly 28-13, while its FRCC North foe, (2-0) West De Pere, took down (1-1) Appleton North 35-7.
Watch the highlights here!
Thursday Night Lights: Statement wins for Bay Port and West De Pere
Other scores from around Northeast Wisconsin:
Appleton West 44, Sheboygan South 8
Chilton 14, Oconto 7
De Pere 38, Fond du Lac 19
Denmark 47, Waupaca 21
Green Bay West 44, North Fond du lac 3
Little Chute 40, Fox Valley Lutheran 15
Saint Mary Catholic 31, Manawa 22
Crivitz 45, Peshtigo 7
Sturgeon Bay 24, Clintonville 6
Algoma 54, Wausaukee 8