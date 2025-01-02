Three Packers selected to the Pro Bowl roster, seven others named alternates

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Three players from the Packers were selected to play in the Pro Bowl Games, the NFL announced on Thursday.

RB Josh Jacobs, S Xavier McKinney, and DE Rashan Gary were chosen to represent the green and gold in Florida next month.

The Packers say this is the first Pro Bowl selection for Gary. He leads the team in sacks (6.5), QB hits (14) and NextGenStats QB pressures (49).

For Jacobs, this is his third Pro Bowl selection, but his first as a Green Bay Packer. The Packers say he is the fourth Green Bay running back to make a Pro Bowl in the last 25 years, joining Ahman Green, Eddie Lacy and Aaron Jones.

Jacobs has had the most rushing yards and touchdowns by a player in their first season with the Packers, the team says.

As for McKinney, this is the first Pro Bowl selection of his career. He is the first Packers safety to make the Pro Bowl since Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in 2016. McKinney’s seven games with an interception this season are the most by a Packer since Charles Woodson in 2009, when he recorded seven games with an interception.

G Elgton Jenkins was named Green Bay's first alternate. The Packers say other alternates include QB Jordan Love, CB Jaire Alexander, DL Kenny Clark, TE Tucker Kraft, CB Keisean Nixon, and C Josh Myers.