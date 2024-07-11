SUAMICO — It’s a little more than a week before Bay Port alum Alec Ingold begins his 6th season in the NFL and the Miami Dolphin was at his alma mater hosting his third youth football summit on Thursday.

“It’s all about learning the love of the game,” Ingold said about the kids at his camp. “Being able to take that, listen to coaches – be coachable. Being a great kid, having a lot of fun, that’s the real main thing here.”

JOHN MILLER / NBC 26 'This is a special place': Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold hosts 3rd annual youth football camp



For Ingold, hosting his 3rd youth football summit was special

“This is a special place, anytime you’re driving the same roads, seeing the same buildings, it always puts a smile on your face,” Ingold said. “Being able to connect with the high school over and over again – all these kids in the area just being able to bring back the love of the game.”

Doug Murray/AP Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold (30) runs onto the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec 17, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

The fullback said heading into year 6 in the NFL, year three with Miami, his main focus this offseason was working on his conditioning. It’s time to put his foot on the gas.

“To be able to play just as hard and fast in the fourth quarter as you are in the first,” he said. “There’s a lot of fast guys on the Dolphins and I gotta be able to keep up with those guys.”

The former Badger is excited to get back with his teammates and for the grind of the NFL season. The Dolphins have been cut down in the wild card round of the playoffs the last two seasons..

“It's gonna be a fun season,” Ingold said. “A lot of challenges always arise. You never really know how or what is going to pop up, but the way we’re going to be able to handle that as a team is what I'm most excited for.”

Wilfredo Lee/AP Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) tackles Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

When HBO's Hard Knocks came to cover Miami last year, he had no idea that they would have a whole segment dedicated to him, but he was thrilled to have a platform to talk about the Ingold Family Foundation…

“It was a really cool thing for the foundation. To be able to spotlight this area, the work we’re doing in Florida, it was really cool,” said Ingold.