'The Warrior Princess' follows Wisconsin boxing phenom as she trains to reach 2028 Olympics

MILWAUKEE — Once Violet Lopez steps foot in the United Community Center Boxing Gym, she is locked in.

"When I first started I never thought I would be where I am right now,” said Violet “The Warrior Princess” Lopez.

Known as “The Warrior Princess," Violet is quickly becoming one to watch.

She recently made an international team, won three national championships, and now has her eyes on an even bigger prize: making Team USA for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

TMJ4 News Violet “The Warrior Princess” Lopez - She’s a 16-year-old Milwaukee boxer at UCC who recently won a National Championship and is trying out for the Olympic Trials, with the hope of making the 2028 USA Team.

"I'm still in shock to this day. Until I actually go and experience it, I can't believe how real it is,” said Lopez.

Violet began boxing when she was 8 years old after her father suggested she give it a try.

"Even though I wasn't as good as everyone else around me, it was natural to me. I could naturally just go in the ring and fight, it wasn't something I had to be taught,” said Lopez.

Now at 16, Violet is well on her way to making a name for herself in the sport.

One person who has been following her journey is Vianca Fuster, a filmmaker and fellow UCC alum who directed "The Warrior Princess,” a short documentary film about the budding boxer.

“I wanted my first project to be something that paid homage and kind of like provided a platform for something that meant a lot to me,” said Fuster.

Vianca began filming Violet nearly five years ago as she worked her way up in the sport.

TMJ4 News Vianca Fuster - filmmaker who made a documentary about Violet beginning when she was 11. She also graduated from UCC and was inspired to update the doc this year as Violet tries to reach her goal of making the Olympic team.

After completing the documentary, Vianca realized the girl that lived in the film no longer existed and she wanted to take viewers along to meet who Violet is now.

"It turned out to be about a young girl who shows discipline, perseverance, persistence, doesn't give up, continues to fight, while being in a space where not everyone necessarily believes that she belongs in,” said Fuster.

Along with the updated version of the film, Violet is gearing up for another big adventure, as she gets ready to head to the Olympic training facility later this year.

“It hasn't been a perfect journey at all, far from. There was a lot of obstacles to get to where I am today. But the determination and love I have for this sport, I mean, it was all worth it,” said Lopez.

For more information about the film, click here.