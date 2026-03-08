Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
STILL DANCING: UW-Oshkosh takes down Wisconsin Lutheran to advance to Sweet 16

The UW-Oshkosh women's basketball team is once again headed back to the Sweet 16 in the D3 NCAA tournament after taking down Wisconsin Lutheran. Titans Paige Seckar had a game high 21 points
OSHKOSH — Success is nothing new for Brad Fischer's UW-Oshkosh women's basketball team, and for the third straight year, the Titans are in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III tournament after taking down Wisconsin Lutheran in the Round of 32, 65-56.

The Titans got hot in the second quarter, making 64% of their shots and building a nine-point lead, which they would never relinquish, no matter how close the Warriors got.

Paige Seckar had a team- and game-high 21 points and had 12 rebounds to finish with a double-double for the Titans. Sammi Beyer (15) and Avery Poole (11) also chipped in double-digit scoring efforts.

