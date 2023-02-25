St. Norbert women's basketball headed to D3 NCAA Tournament with NACC championship victory

DE PERE — The St. Norbert women's basketball team went a perfect 20-0 in the NACC during the regular season and conference tournament to clinch a berth to the D3 NCAA tournament.

The Green Knights propelled themselves to a 48-42 victory over Wisconsin Lutheran in the conference tournament championship game with stellar defense in the second half, where they only allowed 18 points (5 in the 3rd quarter).

"It's a tough team we have, and all year we've fought through adversity. To come back and come out on top means the world. That was the goal to win conference and make it to the NCAA tournament.

It's the 15th time the Green Knights have gone to the NCAA Tournament. Senior Olivia DeCleene had a game-high 16 points.

"She's a generational player," said Green Knights head coach Amanda Leonhard-Perry. "She does things you can't teach."

The Green Knights will find out what seed they are on Monday afternoon.