St. Norbert wins thriller over MSOE, punches ticket to NACC Tournament Championship

DE PERE — The St. Norbert men's basketball team is heading to the NACC Tournament Championship game for third year in a row.

However, MSOE made their lives as difficult as possible to get there, but the Green Knights won 76-73 thanks to some clutch baskets by Jamison Nickolai and Brandt Wilson. Both players led the team with 18 points a piece.

The Green Knights head to Wisconsin Lutheran on Sunday at 2 p.m. to face Wisconsin Lutheran in the title game. It's the third straight year the two will face off for the title game.

