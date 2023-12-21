Watch Now
St. Norbert men's basketball holds on to beat UW-Oshkosh

The Green Knights jumped out to a 15-point lead at halftime and would withstand a ferocious comeback by the Titans to win a thrilling nonconference matchup.
Posted at 10:33 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 23:33:52-05

OSHKOSH — In a big-time nonconference matchup, St. Norbert traveled down to the Kolf Sports Center in Oshkosh and defeated UW-Oshkosh, 59-57.

The Green Knights jumped out to a 15-point lead at halftime and would withstand a ferocious second-half comeback by the Titans to move to 8-2 on the season. UW-Oshkosh is now 6-3.

St. Norbert senior Carter Gebler led all-scorers on the night with 17 points. Green Knights struggled from the floor making 38% of their shots, but were on fire from deep hitting 52% (9/17) of their three-point attempts.

Reed Gunnink and Carter Thomas both led the way for the Titans with 12. UW-Oshkosh had trouble hitting buckets, making only 37% of their shots on the night.

