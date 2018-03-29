St. Norbert celebrates men's hockey National Championship

DE PERE, Wis. - The St. Norbert men's hockey team was honored on campus in front of Main Hall on Wednesday after the team won its' fifth NCAA DIII National Championship in program history.

The Knights are now tied with UW-Stevens Point for second most championships in DIII (Middlebury has won eight).

"Right now, it's the best accomplishment I've ever had," senior captain Tanner Froese said.

Froese was named the Frozen Four's Most Outstanding Player after scoring two goals in the National Semifinals and adding all three primary assists in the National Championship game. No graduating class has failed to win a National Championship during their four years at St. Norbert since 2007.

"With our seniors, we had to send them out with a ring on their finger," junior goaltender T.J. Black said.

"Black finished the season second in all of DIII with a 1.44 goals against average and a .940 save percentage.

This wasn't a year for the feint of heart. The Knights won four games tin overtime including the NCHA Harris Cup and the National Championship (in double overtime). When facing sudden death, confidence carried the Knights to victory.

"There was no doubt in my mind from the start, I believed in everyone of these guys and I know they believed in each other and that's why we're National Champions," Froese said.

"Overtime you would think could go either way but we knew every single game this year, we were going to win that game," Black added. "All it takes is one shot, one bounce. We worked so hard this year that those bounces were going to go our way."