Timber Rattlers win walk-off thriller over River Bandits to advance to championship series

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are in the postseason for the first-time since 2016 and, after winning game one of the best-of-three series on Tuesday against Quad Cities, third baseman Luke Adams ensured that they would book a trip to the championship series.

The Timber Rattlers found themselves trailing a few times in this game and every time, they battled back. In the 9th inning the River Bandits jumped out to a 6-4 lead. But the T-Rats got the bats rolling in the bottom-half of the inning. They would load the bases and score on a RBI fielders choice by Luis Lara. Cooper Pratt would then hit an RBI single out to right field which scored Jheremy Vargas, but Lara was thrown out at home.

Next up came the hero of the day. After hitting a 2-run homer to put the Timber Rattlers up 2-0 in in the third inning, he would hit a walk-off single out to right field to score Pratt and give the T-Rats a 7-6 victory.

Cleveland Guardians affiliate the Lake County Captains will come to Neuroscience Group Field on Sunday, September 15 for the first game in the best-of-three Midwest League Championship series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.