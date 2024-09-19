Timber Rattlers manager named Midwest League Manager of the Year

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — Minor League Baseball on Thursday named Timber Rattlers manager Victor Estevez as the Midwest League's Manager of the Year.

Estevez was given the award after being voted on by fellow league managers.

This was Estevez's first season as the T-Rats' manager. He guided the T-Rats to their first Midwest League Championship appearance since 2012.

Overall, the T-Rats — the High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers — went 77-54 and won the Midwest League West Division title.

In addition, second baseman Jadher Areinamo and right-handed pitcher Craig Yoho earned Midwest League All-Star status.

Statistics show Areinamo, 20, had a .301 batting average with 10 home runs, 68 RBIs, 32 stolen bases, and 30 doubles in 110 games with the T-Rats in 2024.

According to the MLB, Areinamo won the Midwest League batting title and led the league in doubles.

Statistics show Yoho, 24, went 1-0 with a 0.44 earned-run average. He also had seven saves in 16 relief appearances for the T-Rats before being promoted to the Biloxi Shuckers, the Brewers' affiliate in Double-A baseball, in May.