Catch it on tv32: Timber Rattlers are back for '25

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — If you can’t make it out to Neuroscience Group Field for a Wisconsin Timber Rattlers game, the Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers can be seen on WACY-TV (tv32).

“One of our goals is to make Timber Rattlers baseball as accessible to our fans as possible and we are happy to announce all the options available in 2025,” said Rob Zerjav, President/CEO of the Rattlers.

tv32 returned to broadcast the Timber Rattlers on television last season. They are set to air 40 home games this season, including the Season Opener against Cedar Rapids on Friday, April 4. There will be 36 live broadcasts with four games aired on tape delay at the conclusion of the Milwaukee Brewers broadcast on tv32 those evenings.

"We are thrilled to renew our partnership with the Timber Rattlers for another season,” said Jaclyn Clark, Station Manager & Director of Sales for NBC 26 and tv32. “This renewal reinforces tv32 as the premier destination for live, local sports in Northeast Wisconsin, and opens up even more opportunities to engage with our community all summer long!"

Broadcasts are available free over-the-air with a digital antenna and on all cable and satellite platforms.

Long-time Wisconsin Timber Rattlers broadcaster Chris Mehring returns to call the action for the television broadcasts.

Fans outside the viewing area will be able to watch all 132 Timber Rattlers games with a subscription to the Bally Sports Live or At Bat apps.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2025 season at home against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday, April 4. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2025 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

