Brewers All-Star Brandon Woodruff set to pitch for T-Rats on Friday

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Brewers All-Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff is set to pitch for the Timber Rattlers at Neuroscience Group Field on Friday, as he continues his recovery from shoulder surgery.

That's according to MLB.com Brewers beat reporter Adam McCalvy.

The Brandon Woodruff Tour is coming to the Fox Valley. Woodruff will continue his rehab assignment on Friday with the High-A Wisconsin @TimberRattlers. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) April 16, 2025

Woodruff, 32, had surgery in October 2023 to repair a torn capsule in his right shoulder. He is expected to return to the Brewers rotation sometime in May.

Woodruff, a 2x All-Star with the Brewers, has a lifetime ERA of 3.10, along with 46 wins and 26 losses.

The Timber Rattlers are hosting a double-header Friday at 1:10 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. against the Lansing Lugnuts, the high-A affiliate of the Athletics. You can watch the second game on WACY (tv32).