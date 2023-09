THURSDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Bay Port, West De Pere both notch big wins

The top two teams in the FRCC North both cruised to big wins Thursday night.

Prev Next

Posted at 10:17 PM, Sep 07, 2023

Thursday's high school football scores are listed below. Alma Center Lincoln 58, Lake Holcombe 12 Bangor 49, Necedah 0 Bay Port 41, Pulaski 13 Cashton 55, Riverdale 0 Columbus 49, Lake Mills 7 De Pere 56, Green Bay East 0 Green Bay Preble 25, Green Bay Southwest 20 Hillsboro 16, Iowa-Grant 8 Menasha 40, Green Bay West 6 Milwaukee Obama SCTE 26, Milwaukee South 12 Milwaukee Vincent 42, Milwaukee Madison 16 Notre Dame 56, Sheboygan South 0 Sheboygan North 24, Manitowoc 19 West De Pere 49, Ashwaubenon 10

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.