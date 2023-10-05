Watch Now
Panther Pride: 'Culture change' has Oconto Falls football on the rise

The Panthers are 5-2 play and in position to win the Northwoods Conference and potentially get their first playoff win since 1997.
Posted at 10:33 PM, Oct 04, 2023
OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (NBC 26) — When Nick Bohl took over as Oconto Falls' head football coach in 2018, he inherited a winless team.

His first season, they won one game. The next year, two. Then three.

That number continues to rise. The Panthers are 5-2 (5-0) this season and in position to win a Northwoods Conference title and potentially win their first playoff game since 1997, when the program brought home a state title.

Two weeks ago Oconto Falls beat two-time defending conference champion Coleman, which players described as a "huge win" for the program. Last week, they scored an astonishing 78 points in a victory over Clintonville.

Players credit Bohl's "culture change" as a key reason for their recent success.

This week, Oconto Falls travels to Crandon, which is just one game behind them in the Northwoods Conference standings.

