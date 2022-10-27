Neenah’s head football coach has won more than games this year

NEENAH (NBC 26) — The Neenah Rockets have made it to week two of the high school football playoffs with help from their now award-winning head coach, Steve Jung.

“I’ve been here 10 years, and this is the ninth year in a row we’ve been in the playoffs,” said head coach Steve Jung.

This year, he won the FVA coach of the year.

Many Neenah players also made it into this year's all-conference honors. NBC 26 asked some of them their favorite thing about Coach Jung.

“He’ll let you know if you’re doing something wrong and if you’re doing something right,” said Jase Jenkins, senior running back.

“I see him in class and he’s watching film,” said Luke Keller, junior tight end.

“He tells a lot, a lot of conspiracy theories… they’ve very interesting,” Nate Cleveland, junior center.

“He’s everywhere,” said Darius Jones Jr., senior middle and outside linebacker.

All jokes aside, these players give credit for their winning season to their winning coach.

“I love everything about coach Jung,” said Cleveland.

“You really need that when you’re playing a sport, you need to know what you’re doing right and what you’re doing wrong,” said Jenkins.

“It’s cause of like his dedication to the team,” said Keller.

“He takes care of our stuff off the field and on the field, he’s a great coach,” said Jones Jr.

This will be the first time the Rockets host the playoffs at their home field in ten years.

“I’m super excited. I’m really happy we get to play them here,” said Jenkins.

During the regular season, Neenah lost to Kimberly.

“We just gotta come back and do our stuff. We didn’t play very well so it’s a revenge game,” said Cleveland.

But now, the Rockets say they’re ready for week two of the playoffs. They’re calling it a rematch.

“I feel like that gives us a little chip on our shoulder and gets us ready to go,” said Jones Jr.

The Rockets will face off against the Kimberly Papermakers this Friday, NBC 26's featured Showdown game.