Luxemburg-Casco looks to rally after losing starting quarterback

LUXEMBURG — The North Eastern conference just might be one of the most competitive in the state of Wisconsin in regards to high school football. The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans are tied at the bottom of the conference with Denmark as both teams have 2-2 records.

The Spartans are trying to get back on track after losing their last two games but they’ll have to do so without a key piece of their squad.

“It really sucked, but it happens, It’s a part of the game.” said Spartans senior wide receiver and defensive back Ryan Routhieaux.

Up two scores against the first place Freedom Irish last Friday, trying to make it a three possession game, quarterback Max Ronsmann suffered a leg injury. The Spartans junior QB leads the team in passing (778) and rushing (662) yards.

“He’s what you want your son to be. He does a lot for us on the football field, in the community and for our school. He’s with us now in spirit and we’ll see what happens for the rest of the year,” said head coach Neil Seering.

The Spartans ended up losing the game 26-14, but they still felt like they put together their most complete performance of the 2022 season.

“It was a big hit but we responded,” said junior running back and linebacker Christopher VanderWielen. “I think last week we probably played our best, most physical football.”

“I’m just very proud of how they’ve handled themselves through adversity and our grit and their toughness and I’ve never seen a game when they haven’t given me their all and that’s all I can ask for as a coach,” Seering said.

As for who will replace Ronsmann, the team has their lips sealed.

“We’re going to put our best foot forward,” said the Spartans head coach. “I think we have a solid game plan and whatever we do, we’re going to execute it the best we can and our guys believe in what we’re going to do.”

A key motto when you talk to the coaches and players is the brotherhood of belief. Believing in something that is bigger than themselves.

“We’re really connected as a group,” said VanderWielen. “We’re going to play hard. We’re still going to play tough.”

The team hasn’t hung their heads since losing their star QB and to Freedom last Friday. What head coach Neil Seering has seen from the squad is them rallying around each other.

“I think that’s one thing about our community and our families here – we always keep fighting for each other and that’s the message for my boys here. You gotta keep living and keep fighting forward and someone’s going to have to step up and that’s what families do in real life too,” Seering said.

The Spartans head to Denmark to take on the Vikings and that game will be NBC 26 Friday night at 7 p.m..