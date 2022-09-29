Luxemburg-Casco football player and coach recognize loved ones' cancer battle ahead of Packers vs. Cancer game

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (NBC 26) — Luxemburg-Casco head coach Neil Seering remembers his Aunt Mary, who was a breast cancer survivor for years. But when it came back, she eventually died.

"She was a fighter and well-loved in the Denmark community," he said. "I know there's a lot of people she babysat. … She kept her faith throughout the whole process and was loved and supported by everybody."

Seering says the wife of another coach also had breast cancer.

"It is definitely tough to see someone go through that," he said. "But it's also a positive thing when you see all the people that come and support you and how much love and affection that people truly do have."

This Friday night's high school football matchup between Luxemburg-Casco and Denmark is part of the sixth-consecutive Packers vs. Cancer campaign. The players will work to raise awareness of all cancers.

"I try to teach people lead with your heart and rely on your faith," Seering said. "I think that's the biggest thing that I would promote to people is to rely on that with people."

The high schools sold 214 T-shirts each to benefit the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation. And both are already sold out.

"Wins and losses will not determine anyone's life here," Seering said. "It's how you affect people and the character you show and how people remember you and the relationships you build."

Wide receiver Ryan Routhieaux's mother was diagnosed with breast cancer when he was in sixth grade. Routhieaux is now a senior, and mom is still here.

"It was a struggle seeing her going through all the pain," he said. "But we gotta stick together as a family and just push through it"

This Friday night, he's honoring his mom, who he says taught him never to take anything for granted.

"Play for her and my family, my other family that I have," Routhieaux said.