Kimberly football player recognized by the FVA

KIMBERLY (NBC 26) — This week the Kimberly Papermakers will take on the Neenah Rockets in the second week of local high school football playoffs.

In Kimberly, team morale is high especially for one of the team's offensive linemen.

“My name is Ben Youngworth; I play right guard.”

This year, his skill and dedication to his game earned him a new title: FVA offensive lineman of the year.

“It’s awesome, you know. A lot of work is going into that so it’s really nice to be appreciated.”

Work that didn’t go unnoticed by head coach, Chad Michalkiewicz.

“He’s a guy that you kind of knew you were going to lean on to help with the transition and kind of lead. He’s a very decorated offensive lineman last year as well - being a unanimous all-conference team player.”

Youngworth credits this achievement to his improvements this year.

“I think I’ve really improved since my junior year in pass protection, I haven't given up a sack yet this year. So, I think that’s a really big part of my game just improving there.”

As Michalkiewicz transitioned to Kimberly's head coach, Youngworth stepped up to the plate.

“He’s one of those quiet leaders. He does things the right way all the time. He works really hard in the weight room and doesn’t speak often, but when he does, people listen. I think that’s a real high mark of his character and his work ethic.”

This new title surprised no one but Youngworth.

“I was pretty surprised when I heard it. I wasn’t really thinking about that at all.”

In week two of the playoffs, the Kimberly Papermakers will face the Neenah Rockets. It will be our featured showdown game.

“We’re going to have to play good football to win but our guys are excited about the opportunity.”

Youngworth's excitement for the game spoke for the whole team.

“We’re feeling really confident as a team. We’ve improved on a lot of things, sharpened the edge on a lot of our swords and we’re ready to get after it.”