Kettle Moraine takes down West De Pere in D2 title game

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Phantoms are bringing home a silver trophy to De Pere's west side.

West De Pere football will finish as the state runner up for the third time since 2009 after falling to Kettle Moraine 27-10 in Friday's WIAA Division 2 state championship.

The Phantoms started strong, scoring quickly on their first drive to tie the score at 7-7. After a surprise onside kick, West De Pere led 10-7 after one quarter.

But they were kept off the scoreboard the rest of the day. Kettle Moraine used a balanced rushing attack to dominate the time of possession - 28:12 to 19:48 - en route to the 17-point victory.

Langdon Nordgaard scored West De Pere's only touchdown on a 28-yard reception from Duke Shovald. Star running back Najeh Mitchell finished with 135 total yards on 20 touches. He had a 50-yard reception on a screen pass to set up the touchdown.