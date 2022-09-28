'I love going fast': Denmark football wide receiver finds passion and success in dirt track car racing

DENMARK, Wis. (NBC 26) — Denmark High School wide receiver Cole Czarneski is fast on and off the field.

"At first, you feel an adrenaline rush," he said. "But it's kind of unexplainable. It's just a really good feeling. I love going fast and winning."

He's talking about his other love: racing dirt track cars around Wisconsin.

"My dad was always into it when I was growing up," Czarneski said. "He started when I was born and then last year I started."

Now at just 17 years old, Czarneski is competing.

"There's like three in the state around my age that I know of that I race against," he said.

The multi-sport athlete has found success on the track with eight wins since April of last year.

"I won rookie of the year in the sport mod [category] at every track last year," Czarneski said. "This year, I won state points. So I won the state championship."

He says it's been a team effort with his parents and friends. One of his supporters is Denmark football linebacker Jacob Lemmens.

"You go to the races and you see everyone and they're like in their 30s or even older," Lemmens said. "And he's out there at 17 years old just beating everyone and winning races at such a young age."

"I think I'll be doing that for the rest of my life," Czarneski said about racing.

But right now, he is focused on beating football archrival Luxemburg-Casco this Friday night.