Friday Night Blitz: Oshkosh West wins nail-biter over Preble on 'Showdown'

In the first tv32 Sports Showdown game of the season, Oshkosh West spoiled the grand opening of Preble's brand new turf field.
Preble had a chance to win the game at the end, but the Wildcats would seal the game with an interception by sophomore Elijah Wilder on a pass by Hornets QB Ty Gerard.
Elliot Reed had a 49-yard goal for the Wildcats.
Notre Dame 16, Kaukauna 13
In a great non-conference matchup between two preseason top-10 teams, Notre Dame would jump out to a 16-0 lead, only to have the Ghosts storm back and make it close.
Trailing by 3 with under 20 seconds left, on their own side of the field, Kaukauna would try a hook and ladder play that went nowhere to end the game.
Tritons' senior running back Christian Collins, who led the state in rushing touchdowns and yards last season had a 27-yard touchdown run in the game. Senior kicker Nicholas Gruesen was pefect on the day making all three of his field goal attempts.
More scores:
Fond Du Lac 14, Sussex Hamilton 28
Southern Door 8, Oostburg 11
Oconomowoc 42, Pulaski 7
Laconia 42, Ripon 7
Luxemburg-Casco 14, Seymour 20
Kiel 34, Sheboygan Falls 6
Amherst 37, Saint Mary Catholic 14
Oconto Falls 46, Oconto 8
Ashwaubenon 49, Oshkosh North 42
Wrightstown 56, Waupaca 14
Sturgeon Bay 22, Waupun 32
Hortonville 0, West De Pere 45
Little Chute 21, Winneconne 34
Valders 12, Xavier 56
Hilbert 0, Brillion 14
Two Rivers 7, Fox Valley Lutheran 38
Green Bay East 14, Appleton West 13
Racine Lutheran 14, Kewaunee 34
Clintonville 6, Marinette 46
Reedsville 13, Mishicot 12
Neenah 21, Muskego 31
Freedom 43, New London 20