FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Notre Dame runs to season-opening win over Pulaski

Scores from Friday's high school football action are listed below.
Abbotsford 36, Loyal 16
Alma-Pepin 46, Elmwood-Plum City 28
Amherst 65, Clintonville 19
Arcadia 32, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Arrowhead 21, Marquette University 14
Assumption 69, Necedah 0
Baraboo 24, Sauk Prairie 8
Beaver Dam 25, Monroe 20
Berlin 46, Randolph 20
Black Hawk 52, North Fond du Lac 8
Boyceville 49, Independence 0
Brillion 21, Hilbert 7
Brodhead 46, Edgerton 7
Brookfield Academy 49, University School of Milwaukee 29
Cambria-Friesland 34, Poynette 6
Cameron 32, Clear Lake 0
Campbellsport 47, Green Bay West 8
Cedar Grove-Belgium 24, Mayville 13
Cochrane-Fountain City 40, Brookwood 20
Colby 24, Neillsville 8
Colfax 19, Whitehall 14
Columbus 37, Milwaukee Science 6
Cuba City 39, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 14
Darlington 34, Platteville 7
Deerfield 14, Dodgeland 0
Eau Claire Memorial 18, La Crosse Logan 16
Edgewood 34, Madison West 0
Elk Mound 25, Spooner 14
Elkhorn Area 40, Delavan-Darien 7
Ellsworth 8, Edgar 6
Fall Creek 25, Altoona 8
Fennimore 30, Iowa-Grant 12
Fox Valley Lutheran 35, Winneconne 26
Franklin 31, Catholic Memorial 24
Freedom 47, Waupaca 28
Grafton 23, Whitefish Bay 7
Grantsburg 34, Amery 20
Greenfield 42, Milwaukee Reagan 16
Hamilton 56, Fond du Lac 28
Hayward 21, Cumberland 14
Homestead 34, Germantown 14
Horicon 46, Lomira 13
Hurley 24, Crandon 8
Iola-Scandinavia 32, Shiocton 7
Janesville Craig 33, Oshkosh North 0
Janesville Parker 35, Burlington 7
Kenosha Bradford 35, Wilmot 0
Kenosha Indian Trail 42, Madison La Follette 0
Kettle Moraine 40, Racine Horlick 14
Kewaunee 35, Kiel 21
Kohler 36, Howards Grove 20
Laconia 28, Wautoma 7
Ladysmith 50, Barron 14
Lancaster 12, Mineral Point 7
Little Chute 35, Shawano 0
Lodi 38, Martin Luther 0
Luther 35, Blair-Taylor 0
Luxemburg-Casco 34, Xavier 20
Madison Memorial 37, Kenosha Tremper 0
Manawa 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
Manitowoc 29, Appleton West 6
Manitowoc Lutheran 27, Roncalli 8
Marinette 47, Green Bay East 0
Marshall 46, Johnson Creek 28
Menasha 21, Appleton East 19
Milton 38, Fort Atkinson 13
Mondovi 20, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 0
Mount Horeb 51, McFarland 0
Mukwonago 35, Stevens Point 7
Muskego 38, Verona 35
Nekoosa 40, Ripon 18
New Berlin West 27, Lakeside Lutheran 10
New Glarus 22, Cambridge 12
New Holstein 39, Random Lake 18
New Lisbon 26, Hillsboro 14
New London 39, Denmark 15
New Richmond 44, Medford Area 24
Nicolet 34, Milw. King 0
Northwestern 36, Ashland 6
Notre Dame 35, Pulaski 14
Oak Creek 52, Union Grove 0
Oconomowoc 42, Watertown 13
Oconto Falls 36, Oconto 0
Omro 42, Valders 0
Oregon 20, Stoughton 13
Osceola 41, Merrill 0
Oshkosh West 20, Brookfield East 9
Ozaukee 37, Cudahy 6
Palmyra-Eagle 42, Westfield 0
Pardeeville 42, Markesan 20
Pius XI Catholic 41, Shorewood 0
Plymouth 33, Sheboygan North 7
Port Washington 32, Cedarburg 14
Portage 43, Adams-Friendship 7
Potosi 35, Wauzeka-Steuben 0
Prairie du Chien 16, Aquinas 12
Prescott 26, Regis 0
Racine Case 26, Westosha Central 20
Racine St. Catherine's 36, Racine Lutheran 6
Reedsburg Area 28, River Valley 0
Reedsville 7, Mishicot 6
River Ridge 14, Highland 7
Royall 36, Boscobel 12
Saint Croix Central 70, Spencer 0
Sheboygan Falls 35, Turner 28
Sheboygan South 7, West Bend West 0
Slinger 49, Menomonee Falls 33
Somerset 56, Bloomer 14
Southern Door 19, Oostburg 0
Southwestern 20, Riverdale 6
Sparta 40, Black River Falls 14
Spring Valley 20, Durand-Arkansaw 14
St Mary's Springs 17, Lake Country Lutheran 0
St Thomas More 28, Saint Francis 14
St. Mary 49, Rosholt 0
Stanley-Boyd 44, Cadott 28
Stratford 33, Mosinee 14
Sturgeon Bay 52, Waupun 22
Tomah 27, Mauston 14
Tomahawk 21, Rhinelander 19
Turtle Lake 40, Webster 0
Two Rivers 24, Bonduel 12
Unity 12, St. Croix Falls 8
Waterloo 36, Pecatonica 6
Watertown Luther Prep 35, Jefferson 7
Waukesha North 28, West Allis Hale 14
Waukesha South 29, Milwaukee Lutheran 12
Waukesha West 42, Hartford 14
Waunakee 51, DeForest 14
Wausau East 23, Lakeland 7
Wausau West 24, Superior 3
Wauwatosa West 41, West Allis Central 6
West Bend East 28, Waterford 7
West De Pere 25, Hortonville 14
West Salem 35, Onalaska 28
Westby 52, Richland Center 17
Weyauwega-Fremont 37, Belleville 28
Whitewater 26, Big Foot 14
Whitnall 47, Brown Deer 0
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 14, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
Wisconsin Lutheran 21, New Berlin Eisenhower 0
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 56, Antigo 7
Wrightstown 39, Seymour 16