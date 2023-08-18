FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Neenah takes down De Pere in first game at new stadium

Neenah, Kaukauna, Appleton North and Chilton all opened the high school football calendar with season-opening wins Thursday night.
Scores from Thursday's games are listed below. The prep season will continue with a full slate of games Friday night.
Appleton North 45, Green Bay Southwest 7
Badger 34, Greendale 7
Baldwin-Woodville 54, Kewaskum 21
Chippewa Falls 17, Holmen 14
Coleman 46, Peshtigo 6
D.C. Everest 40, Green Bay Preble 21
Hudson 31, Marshfield 0
Kaukauna 42, Ashwaubenon 14
Lake Mills 25, Wisconsin Dells 12
Menomonie 21, Rice Lake 12
Middleton 35, Bay Port 29
Neenah 49, De Pere 37
Pewaukee 49, Milwaukee Riverside University 6
Pittsville 36, Augusta 14