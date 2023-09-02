FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Must-see play highlights Menasha's big win over Manitowoc

Menasha routed Manitowoc 58-14 on 'Sports Showdown,' claiming the 'Battle for Highway 10.'

Posted at 11:19 PM, Sep 01, 2023

Scores from Friday's high school football games across Wisconsin are below. Abbotsford 40, Ladysmith 27 Abbotsford def. Wild Rose, forfeit Alma-Pepin 54, Eleva-Strum 14 Altoona 30, Black River Falls 28 Aquinas 24, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 14 Ashwaubenon 49, Green Bay Southwest 14 Auburndale 27, Loyal 8 Badger 37, Union Grove 3 Baldwin-Woodville 26, Somerset 20 Baraboo 28, Tomah 21 Bay Port 49, Green Bay Preble 6 Beaver Dam 50, Fort Atkinson 13 Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 36, Fennimore 20 Berlin 34, Sheboygan Falls 7 Black Hawk 62, Parkview 6 Bloomer 20, St. Croix Falls 18 Bonduel 20, Sturgeon Bay 19 Boyceville 46, Colfax 12 Brodhead 41, Richland Center 7 Brookfield Central 43, West Allis Central 8 Cambridge 42, Palmyra-Eagle 14 Cameron 54, Barron 13 Campbellsport 56, North Fond du Lac 6 Cedarburg 34, West Bend West 0 Clear Lake 27, Elmwood-Plum City 0 Clinton 14, Dodgeland 6 Cochrane-Fountain City 34, Independence 0 Colby 46, Iola-Scandinavia 14 Columbus 58, Big Foot 12 Crivitz 36, Coleman 34 Cuba City 42, Pecatonica 6 Cumberland 26, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 16 D.C. Everest 52, Appleton West 7 Darlington 41, Potosi 8 Delavan-Darien def. East Troy, forfeit Eau Claire North 14, Eau Claire Memorial 7 Edgar 50, Pacelli 0 Ellsworth 36, Amery 20 Evansville 21, Edgerton 19 Franklin 23, Racine Case 20 Gilman 50, Bruce 12 Hamilton 57, West Allis Hale 7 Hartford 35, Whitefish Bay 21 Hayward 27, Antigo 8 Hillsboro 56, Necedah 0 Homestead 24, Slinger 21 Howards Grove 13, Cedar Grove-Belgium 7 Hudson 13, Chippewa Falls 8 Hurley def. Flambeau, forfeit Ithaca 12, Riverdale 8 Janesville Craig 32, Madison West 7 Jefferson 35, Whitewater 14 Johnson Creek 58, St. Mary 6 Kenosha St Joseph 35, Brookfield Academy 0 Kettle Moraine 27, Arrowhead 13 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 41, Waupun 6 Kewaunee 43, Marinette 6 La Crosse Central 21, Reedsburg Area 6 La Crosse Logan 38, Sparta 14 Lake Country Lutheran 50, Brown Deer 0 Lake Mills 23, Edgewood 19 Lancaster 28, Prairie du Chien 27 Little Chute 29, Seymour 6 Lodi 28, Lakeside Lutheran 15 Lomira 40, Laconia 16 Lourdes Academy 41, Cambria-Friesland 22 Luxemburg-Casco 48, New London 0 Madison Memorial 21, Janesville Parker 9 Marathon 40, Rosholt 0 Marquette University 39, Germantown 0 Marshall 44, Horicon 34 Marshfield 38, Wausau East 14 Martin Luther 33, Shoreland Lutheran 7 McDonell Central 30, Thorp 20 Medford Area 12, Merrill 0 Melrose-Mindoro 41, Blair-Taylor 14 Menasha 58, Manitowoc 14 Menomonee Falls 23, Brookfield East 7 Menomonie 42, Superior 7 Middleton 48, Madison La Follette 0 Milton 28, Oregon 27 Milw. Washington 14, Milwaukee Pulaski 6 Milwaukee Science 46, Woodstock Marian, Ill. 39 Milwaukee Vincent 14, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 10 Mineral Point 31, Southwestern 23 Mondovi def. Osseo-Fairchild, forfeit Monona Grove 35, Stoughton 14 Monroe 59, McFarland 7 Mosinee 33, Lakeland 0 Mount Horeb 42, DeForest 22 Mukwonago 41, Waukesha North 10 Muskego 24, Waukesha West 21 Neillsville 28, Durand-Arkansaw 6 New Glarus 21, Turner 0 New Richmond 28, River Falls 21 Northwestern 52, Spooner 6 Notre Dame 68, Green Bay East 0 Oak Creek 38, Kenosha Bradford 3 Oconomowoc 45, Waukesha South 0 Oconto 27, Peshtigo 0 Oconto Falls def. Menominee Indian, forfeit Onalaska 35, Holmen 16 Oostburg 32, Hilbert 0 Pardeeville 21, Deerfield 14 Pewaukee 55, Wauwatosa East 6 Platteville 48, Dodgeville 0 Plymouth 58, Ripon 6 Port Washington 48, Kewaskum 3 Poynette def. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, forfeit Prescott 22, Osceola 13 Pulaski 35, De Pere 30 Racine Horlick 44, Kenosha Tremper 27 Racine Lutheran 65, Catholic Central 0 Racine Park 44, Kenosha Indian Trail 27 Randolph 40, Fall River/Rio 21 Random Lake 39, Ozaukee 21 Reedsville 41, Manitowoc Lutheran 6 Rhinelander 32, Ashland 7 Rice Lake 38, Saint Croix Central 20 River Ridge 24, Belleville 0 Saint Francis 67, Dominican 20 Sauk Prairie 26, Portage 0 Sheboygan North 32, Sheboygan South 20 Shiocton 7, Spencer 0 Southern Door 30, Mishicot 7 Spring Valley 42, Glenwood City 22 St Mary's Springs 41, Omro 6 St Thomas More 36, University School of Milwaukee 26 St. Viator, Ill. 53, Milwaukee Riverside University 0 Stanley-Boyd 26, Fall Creek 14 Stevens Point 26, Hortonville 10 Stratford 33, Amherst 13 Sun Prairie West 24, Watertown 7 Tomahawk 35, Kingdom Prep 14 Turtle Lake 27, Cadott 12 Unity 32, Hurley 16 Verona 43, Madison East 0 Viroqua 28, Arcadia 26 Waterloo 13, Markesan 6 Waunakee 31, Sun Prairie 0 Waupaca 50, Denmark 14 Wausau West 21, Wisconsin Rapids 7 West Bend East 14, Nicolet 6 West De Pere 54, Green Bay West 0 Westby 21, West Salem 14 Weyauwega-Fremont 50, Manawa 7 Whitehall 47, Augusta 6 Winnebago Lutheran Academy 28, Mayville 14 Wisconsin Dells 27, River Valley 20 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Nekoosa 0 Wrightstown 34, Winneconne 13 Xavier 48, Freedom 3

