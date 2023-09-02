FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Must-see play highlights Menasha's big win over Manitowoc

Scores from Friday's high school football games across Wisconsin are below.
Abbotsford 40, Ladysmith 27
Abbotsford def. Wild Rose, forfeit
Alma-Pepin 54, Eleva-Strum 14
Altoona 30, Black River Falls 28
Aquinas 24, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 14
Ashwaubenon 49, Green Bay Southwest 14
Auburndale 27, Loyal 8
Badger 37, Union Grove 3
Baldwin-Woodville 26, Somerset 20
Baraboo 28, Tomah 21
Bay Port 49, Green Bay Preble 6
Beaver Dam 50, Fort Atkinson 13
Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 36, Fennimore 20
Berlin 34, Sheboygan Falls 7
Black Hawk 62, Parkview 6
Bloomer 20, St. Croix Falls 18
Bonduel 20, Sturgeon Bay 19
Boyceville 46, Colfax 12
Brodhead 41, Richland Center 7
Brookfield Central 43, West Allis Central 8
Cambridge 42, Palmyra-Eagle 14
Cameron 54, Barron 13
Campbellsport 56, North Fond du Lac 6
Cedarburg 34, West Bend West 0
Clear Lake 27, Elmwood-Plum City 0
Clinton 14, Dodgeland 6
Cochrane-Fountain City 34, Independence 0
Colby 46, Iola-Scandinavia 14
Columbus 58, Big Foot 12
Crivitz 36, Coleman 34
Cuba City 42, Pecatonica 6
Cumberland 26, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 16
D.C. Everest 52, Appleton West 7
Darlington 41, Potosi 8
Delavan-Darien def. East Troy, forfeit
Eau Claire North 14, Eau Claire Memorial 7
Edgar 50, Pacelli 0
Ellsworth 36, Amery 20
Evansville 21, Edgerton 19
Franklin 23, Racine Case 20
Gilman 50, Bruce 12
Hamilton 57, West Allis Hale 7
Hartford 35, Whitefish Bay 21
Hayward 27, Antigo 8
Hillsboro 56, Necedah 0
Homestead 24, Slinger 21
Howards Grove 13, Cedar Grove-Belgium 7
Hudson 13, Chippewa Falls 8
Hurley def. Flambeau, forfeit
Ithaca 12, Riverdale 8
Janesville Craig 32, Madison West 7
Jefferson 35, Whitewater 14
Johnson Creek 58, St. Mary 6
Kenosha St Joseph 35, Brookfield Academy 0
Kettle Moraine 27, Arrowhead 13
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 41, Waupun 6
Kewaunee 43, Marinette 6
La Crosse Central 21, Reedsburg Area 6
La Crosse Logan 38, Sparta 14
Lake Country Lutheran 50, Brown Deer 0
Lake Mills 23, Edgewood 19
Lancaster 28, Prairie du Chien 27
Little Chute 29, Seymour 6
Lodi 28, Lakeside Lutheran 15
Lomira 40, Laconia 16
Lourdes Academy 41, Cambria-Friesland 22
Luxemburg-Casco 48, New London 0
Madison Memorial 21, Janesville Parker 9
Marathon 40, Rosholt 0
Marquette University 39, Germantown 0
Marshall 44, Horicon 34
Marshfield 38, Wausau East 14
Martin Luther 33, Shoreland Lutheran 7
McDonell Central 30, Thorp 20
Medford Area 12, Merrill 0
Melrose-Mindoro 41, Blair-Taylor 14
Menasha 58, Manitowoc 14
Menomonee Falls 23, Brookfield East 7
Menomonie 42, Superior 7
Middleton 48, Madison La Follette 0
Milton 28, Oregon 27
Milw. Washington 14, Milwaukee Pulaski 6
Milwaukee Science 46, Woodstock Marian, Ill. 39
Milwaukee Vincent 14, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 10
Mineral Point 31, Southwestern 23
Mondovi def. Osseo-Fairchild, forfeit
Monona Grove 35, Stoughton 14
Monroe 59, McFarland 7
Mosinee 33, Lakeland 0
Mount Horeb 42, DeForest 22
Mukwonago 41, Waukesha North 10
Muskego 24, Waukesha West 21
Neillsville 28, Durand-Arkansaw 6
New Glarus 21, Turner 0
New Richmond 28, River Falls 21
Northwestern 52, Spooner 6
Notre Dame 68, Green Bay East 0
Oak Creek 38, Kenosha Bradford 3
Oconomowoc 45, Waukesha South 0
Oconto 27, Peshtigo 0
Oconto Falls def. Menominee Indian, forfeit
Onalaska 35, Holmen 16
Oostburg 32, Hilbert 0
Pardeeville 21, Deerfield 14
Pewaukee 55, Wauwatosa East 6
Platteville 48, Dodgeville 0
Plymouth 58, Ripon 6
Port Washington 48, Kewaskum 3
Poynette def. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, forfeit
Prescott 22, Osceola 13
Pulaski 35, De Pere 30
Racine Horlick 44, Kenosha Tremper 27
Racine Lutheran 65, Catholic Central 0
Racine Park 44, Kenosha Indian Trail 27
Randolph 40, Fall River/Rio 21
Random Lake 39, Ozaukee 21
Reedsville 41, Manitowoc Lutheran 6
Rhinelander 32, Ashland 7
Rice Lake 38, Saint Croix Central 20
River Ridge 24, Belleville 0
Saint Francis 67, Dominican 20
Sauk Prairie 26, Portage 0
Sheboygan North 32, Sheboygan South 20
Shiocton 7, Spencer 0
Southern Door 30, Mishicot 7
Spring Valley 42, Glenwood City 22
St Mary's Springs 41, Omro 6
St Thomas More 36, University School of Milwaukee 26
St. Viator, Ill. 53, Milwaukee Riverside University 0
Stanley-Boyd 26, Fall Creek 14
Stevens Point 26, Hortonville 10
Stratford 33, Amherst 13
Sun Prairie West 24, Watertown 7
Tomahawk 35, Kingdom Prep 14
Turtle Lake 27, Cadott 12
Unity 32, Hurley 16
Verona 43, Madison East 0
Viroqua 28, Arcadia 26
Waterloo 13, Markesan 6
Waunakee 31, Sun Prairie 0
Waupaca 50, Denmark 14
Wausau West 21, Wisconsin Rapids 7
West Bend East 14, Nicolet 6
West De Pere 54, Green Bay West 0
Westby 21, West Salem 14
Weyauwega-Fremont 50, Manawa 7
Whitehall 47, Augusta 6
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 28, Mayville 14
Wisconsin Dells 27, River Valley 20
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Nekoosa 0
Wrightstown 34, Winneconne 13
Xavier 48, Freedom 3